(1953-2019)
WATERLOO — Carol L. Wickham, 66, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, May 27, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born Feb. 4, 1953, in Waterloo, daughter of James and Genevieve Stratton Wickham. She married Mike Cain in May 1973 in Waterloo. They later divorced. She then married Don Flood in Waterloo. They later divorced.
Carol was a graduate of West High School in 1971. She later graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a B.A. in social work. She was employed by Goodwill Industries for many years as a social worker.
Survived by: a son, Aaron Wickham of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Myriah Bradley of Waterloo and Listy Wickham of Holland; four grandchildren, Lannah and Samuel Bradley and Emmy and Riley Forbes; a brother, Terry Morrolf of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and a sister, Rose (Al Main) Birkett of Peosta.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother-in-law, Jim Birkett; and a sister-in-law, Laurel Morrolf.
Visitation/Celebration of Life: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
