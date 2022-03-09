March 6, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS-Carol Kay (Barz) Laylin, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, passed on March 6, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, following a brief illness, her family is thankful she did not suffer.

Carol was a graduate of Waterloo West, and UNI, where she earned her degree in Elementary Education. Carol worked for the Waterloo Schools for 32 years, at Black Hawk and Kingsley Elementary schools. She was a beloved teacher, and enjoyed coworkers and students, until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church. She would get together with high school classmates every month for 50 years.

Carol was united in marriage to Richard Laylin, later divorcing. To this union three boys were born.

Surviving her: two sons, Jeffrey (Cathy) Laylin of Peculiar, MO, and David (Julie) Laylin of Hiawatha; sister, Joan (Gene) Westemeier of Sun City, AZ; along with seven grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and many extended family members.

Preceding her in death: parents, Everet and Gladys Barz; infant son, James William Laylin; and brother, James.

The family wishes to thank St. Lukes ICU and UnityPoint Hospice for the love and respect given to her on her journey home.

Private family graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice-Cedar Rapids.

Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.