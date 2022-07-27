 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  • 0
October 7, 1939-July 23, 2022

Carol Kattelman, 82, of Cedar Falls died on 7/23/22. She was born in Waverly, 10/7/1939, to Lawrence and Carolyn (Rewerts) Moeller. Carol is survived by husband, Jim; children: Debbie (Rich) Handke, Nonie Duff, “George” (Lisa) Kattelman and Bobbie-Jo (John) Fereday all of Cedar Falls; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Her Funeral will be at 10:30 am on Wednesday, 8/3/22, at St. John Lutheran Church with Visitation from 5-7:00 pm the evening prior at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home both in Cedar Falls. Memorials directed to the Family for future designation. Full obituary and more information at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

