October 7, 1939-July 23, 2022
Carol Kattelman, 82, of Cedar Falls died on 7/23/22. She was born in Waverly, 10/7/1939, to Lawrence and Carolyn (Rewerts) Moeller. Carol is survived by husband, Jim; children: Debbie (Rich) Handke, Nonie Duff, “George” (Lisa) Kattelman and Bobbie-Jo (John) Fereday all of Cedar Falls; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Her Funeral will be at 10:30 am on Wednesday, 8/3/22, at St. John Lutheran Church with Visitation from 5-7:00 pm the evening prior at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home both in Cedar Falls. Memorials directed to the Family for future designation. Full obituary and more information at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.