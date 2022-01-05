October 8, 1940-January 1, 2022

BUCKINGHAM-Carol Kathryn Gibson Spencer, 81, of Buckingham, passed away January 1, 2022.

Carol was born on October 8, 1940 in Waterloo, Iowa; the daughter of C. Laverne and Melvina (Hoover) Gibson.

She graduated from Waterloo East High School with the class of 1958.

Carol and Larry Joe Spencer were married on January 17, 1959 and celebrated 62 years together. To this union, they were blessed with 5 children.

Once their children started their own lives, Carol began volunteering full-time at the American Red Cross Hawkeye Chapter in Waterloo, she served in the Disaster and Armed Forces Emergency Services departments for 18 years. Carol was an active Red Cross Board member and was an Armed Forces Chairman for the State of Iowa. She was presented the Hawkeye Chapter’s highest award for exceptional service and dedication to her work.

Carol is survived by her husband, Larry; three sons, Bart (Lynne Feller) Spencer of rural Charles City, Jeffery (Helen) Spencer of Jurupa, California, and Brett (Carina) Spencer of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two daughters, Kimberly Spencer Peverill of Norcross, Georgia and Julie (late Angel Bonilla) Spencer of Juncos, Puerto Rico; and six grandchildren, Christopher USAF (Jessica ANG) Spencer, Brandon Peverill, Cassandra Spencer, Colin Spencer, Wesley Spencer, and Luis (Danileliza) Bonilla; and friends, Lorraine Glover of Waterloo, Hazel Hurley of Cedar Falls, Jean Porro of Hanlontown, Janet Davis of Cortez, CO, Lyric Dutton of Dysart, and Steve and Carol Maurer and their precious families for 49 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Joseph Marshall Spencer and mother-in-law, Hazel Spencer; son-in-law, Angel Bonilla; grandparents: Floyd and Bertha Gibson of Hudson, and William Hoover and Christina Hoover; and best friend, Pete Porro of Reinbeck.

Carol’s motto, “a person can never have too many cats.”

As per Carol’s wishes, there will be no services or visitation. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice.