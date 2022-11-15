March 5, 1939-November 10, 2022

DUNKERTON–Carol K. Rigdon, 83 years old of Dunkerton, IA, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, IA.

Family graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m.—Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery, Dunkerton, IA.

Mrs. Rigdon was born March 5, 1939, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Orval Herman Kroenecke and Ruth Amanda (Young) Kroenecke. She graduated from Dunkerton High School with the class of 1957. On November 24, 1957, she was united in marriage to Robert Leon Rigdon, Sr. in Waterloo. They made their home in Dunkerton to raise their family. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Lord of the Harvest Church in Fairbank, IA.

Mrs. Rigdon is survived two sons, Robert (Cathy) Rigdon, Jr. of Dunkerton, Daniel (Vicki) Rigdon, Sr., of Fairbank, IA; one daughter, Kimberly (Patrick) Ala of Dunkerton; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and one sister Kathy Risse.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rigdon, Sr; her parents; one sister and brother-in-law, Barbara (William) Grimm; one brother and sister-in-law, Orville (Karen) Kroenecke, Jr; brother-in-law, Robert Risse; and her beloved pets, Molly, Muffin and Precious.

Memorials may be directed to the family, C/O White Funeral Home, 1315 Main Street, Jesup, IA 50648. Online condolences may be made at www.White-MtHope.com

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.