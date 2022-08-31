July 23, 1935-August 28, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Carol Jean Sundt-Loy-Aldrich, 87, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away peacefully, on the morning of Sunday, August 28, 2022, at NewAldaya Lifescapes Nursing Home in Cedar Falls, Iowa, while under the care of Hospice.

Funeral services for Carol will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the New Aldaya Lifescapes Chapel with Pastor Linda Marlett officiating. Located at 7511 University Ave, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613. Public visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until services begin at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Carol's name to her family which will be later designated elsewhere.

She was a devoted mother, wife, grandma, great-grandma, friend, and the list could go on and on but her love for the Lord no matter what was her everything. She was grateful for every life she touched or crossed paths with and she is going to be truly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Valerie (Tim) Hayes, Albert “Bud” (Wendy) Sundt, Larry Sundt, Susan Clark, Judy Anderson and Jim (Kristi) White, Deborah (Mike) Abbott, Georjanne Arthur) Akerson, Jerry (Shelly) Loy, Randy (Sherri) Loy and Annette (Terrry Smebey) Demuth; 30 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and was even blessed to be a great-great grandma.