Carol J. Wilken

(1931-2019)
GREENE – Carol Jean Wilken, 88, of Greene, died Friday, Oct. 11, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.
She was born April 18, 1931, at the family home south of Greene, daughter of Harold Amos and Carol Evelyn (Freeman) Kingery. She married Dale Wilken on Dec. 10, 1950, at the Presbyterian Church in Greene. They later divorced.
Carol attended country school in Butler and Floyd County and graduated from Greene High School in 1949. She attended Hamilton School of Commerce in Mason City for one year. She was employed with Schield Bantam Co. in Waverly as a bookkeeper. She joined her husband in farming in the Clarksville area and on the family farm from 1953-64. After moving to Greene she sold Avon and worked at Farm Services in Allison for three years. She then worked with the Farmer’s Coop Society in Greene for 25 years, retiring in 1992. In 1993, she began writing poems and was published in the “Shades of Greene” 1995 collection of poetry and “Reflections,” a poetry quarterly of 1993.
Survived by: three daughters, Linda Lenz of Osage and her children and grandchildren, Rob Meek, Hayley, Hunter, Charity and Tristin of Charles City, Lisa (Jeff) Bramer, Dillon, Hayden and Tucker of Osage, John Meek (Lisa), Kamden, Brianna and Nathan of Charles City, Rick Meek (Amber), Caleb, Coryne and Cooper of Osage, stepsons Tony Lenz and Ellen of St. Ansgar, Nick (Katelind) Lenz, Thomas and Lauren of Osage; Lana (Dan) Miller of Charles City and her children and grandchildren, Michael Garett, Lauren and Sydney of Waterloo, Tanya Garrett (Justin), Enrique, Jasmin and Autumn of Colorado Springs, Colo., stepsons Dustin (Jennifer) and Kaden of Spencer and Darin (Jackie) Miller of Charles City; and LeAnn (Tom) Merfeld of Waverly and her children and grandchildren, Christy (Jeremy) Kessens and Angie (Matt) Gilles, Tristin, Drew and Owen, all of Waterloo; a son, Leland (Lisa) Wilken of Adel, his children and grandchildren, Brian of Adel, Bradley, Alicea and Chance of Niceville, Fla., Jolynn (Thomas) Blair, Brylie, Harlee and Wesley of Minburn; a sister,Marlene Lauber, Greene; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by: her husband, Dale Wilken; a daughter, Lynette Wall; a son Larry Wall Jr.; a sister, Pauline Ruffridge; her brothers-in-law, Donavan Ruffridge and Ronald Lauber; and her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, at First Presbyterian Church, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, both in Greene. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Retz Funeral Home, Greene, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: may be direct to the family at P.O. Box 219 Greene, Iowa 50636.
Condolences may be left at www.retzfh.com.
She enjoyed playing her keyboard and accordion. After retirement she entertained at various nursing homes and senior centers. Her friend, Dorothy Gibson, started playing with her in Greene, Allison, Clarksville and Charles City. They also played for the Butler County Fair in Allison on Senior Citizens Day for several years.
