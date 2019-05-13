Carol J. Walke

(1943-2019)
SUMNER — Carol Jean Walke, 75, of Sumner, died at home Friday, May 10.
She was born Dec. 26, 1943, at her grandparent’s home in Sanborn, daughter of Gene and Bernie Marie (Kimmel) Watters. On Dec. 26, 1966, she married Gary Walke in Sanborn.
Carol graduated from Sanborn High School in 1962 and would later graduate with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa. She taught for two years at Sumner Junior High School before leaving to raise her two sons, a decision she was very proud of. She later worked as Sumner Junior High librarian for four years, emergency medical technician at SEMS, and in the mid 1990s became instrumental in assisting more than 150 young people to receive their G.E.D.
Carol was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, P.E.O., the Red Hat Society, local Bridge Club, and F.O.N.E.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Erik (Bonnie) Walke of De Forest, Wis., and Jason (Michelle) Walke of West Des Moines; four grandchildren, Blake, Katherine, Lewis, and Bailey Julia Walke; a brother, Jerry (Holly) Watters of Indianola; a sister-in-law, Donna (Pat) McClain of Garnavillo; two nephews, Joe (Vicki) Watters and Matt (Holly) Watters, and both of their families.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her beloved dog, Sarge.
Services: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at St. John Lutheran Church, with inurnment at a later date at Union Mound Cemetery, both in Sumner. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for an hour before services at the church on Wednesday.
Memorials: may be made in Carol’s name to St. John Lutheran Church or SEMS, both in Sumner.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Carol was a veracious reader, enjoyed writing, was a talented artist, and was involved in community theater for many years. She had many friends that she cherished, who made her life so wonderfully full.
