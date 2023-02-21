February 18, 2023
ARLINGTON-Carol J. Thode, 79, of Arlington, Iowa, died, February 18, 2023, at Friendship Village, Waterloo.
Funeral Service: 3:00 P.M. Friday, February 24, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church, Arlington.
Visitation: Noon to 3:00 P.M. Friday at the church.
Condolences may be directed to: 2649 220th Avenue, Delhi, Iowa 52223.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Arlington, is assisting the family.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
She owned and operated Carol’s Beauty Shop in Arlington for many years.
Survived by her Husband: LaVerne Thode; 3 Children: Penny (Larry) Rummel of Waterloo, Darla Fridley (Tim Benn) of Delhi & Greg (Kathy) Thode of Sioux City.
