November 25, 1929-December 14, 2019

WATERLOO-Carol J. Eicke, 90, of Waterloo, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Rosewood Estate. She was born November 25, 1929 in Algona, IA, the daughter of Carl and Agnes (Austin) Vohs. Carol married Hugh Eicke on June 2, 1953 in West Bend, IA. He preceded her in death on January 27, 1993. Carol graduated from West Bend High School and Iowa State Teachers College (UNI). She was a vocal teacher for many years and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, where she played organ and sang in the choir.

Carol is survived by her three children, Timothy Eicke of Mound, MN, Christine (Richard) Samuelson of Prior Lake, MN and Janet Eicke of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Lyric (Meghan) Hupp, Jameson (Molly) Mosher, Jennifer Samuelson, Chant (Risa) Eicke, Kaya Winsor and Camory (Justin Bergen) Winsor Bergen; three great grandchildren, Escher Eicke, Hugo Winsor and Yara Winsor, and her sister-in-law, Ruth Vohs, of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a sister, Janice (Clarence) Martens and a brother, Jim Vohs.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Attendees should bring and wear a mask, and social distance. Memorials may be directed to the church or the Cedar Falls School Music Department. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.