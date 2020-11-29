Carol J. DeWolf, 81, of Waterloo, died on Fri., Nov. 27, 2020 at Rosewood Estates of Friendship Village. She was born on May 13, 1939 in Waterloo, daughter of Claude and Lucille (Kehe) Palmer. She graduated from Waterloo East High in 1957. Carol married William “Bill” DeWolf Sept. 7, 1958 in Waterloo. He preceded her Oct. 16, 2012. She worked at Rath as an office manager until it closed. She then worked as an office manager for Black Hawk Co. soil conservation for 20 years, retiring in 2004. She was a member of Unity Pres. Church, Waterloo. She was organist for services, weddings, and funerals for over 35 years, and a deacon. She loved to garden, always had tomatoes and lovely flowers. She and Bill vacationed at the Lake of the Ozarks during the summer for many years.