Carol J. Boudreaux Williams

(1929-2020)
Beloved wife and mother, Carol Boudreaux Williams passed away of natural causes, April 22, 2020. She was 91 years old.
Carol Jean Boudreaux was born February 10th, 1929 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Julie and Louis Boudreaux. At age 13, her family moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa where Carol and her sister Patty would spend their childhood. They spent much of their time golfing and swimming and developing lifelong friendships.
But they always looked forward to the family’s annual trip back to New Orleans to visit relatives and beloved Godparents, and enjoying great New Orleans restaurants.
Carol attended Carlton College in Northfield, Minnesota, ultimately transferring to the University of Iowa where she joined the Sorority Pi Beta Phi. She then met a Fraternity man, Herbert Williams, also from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
They were married in 1951, before Herb was drafted in the Korean War. The newlyweds moved to Missouri where he was deployed and Carol worked as a speech therapist.
They returned to Iowa and started their life in Waterloo, Iowa. Carol became very involved in the community, a member and past president of PEO chapter Z and the Junior League of Waterloo.
Herb and Carol had a large group of Waterloo friends and enjoyed decades of dinner parties, bridge club and Hawkeye games.
They were big boosters of the University of Iowa, sponsoring scholarships and rooting on the Hawks whenever possible.
But most important to her were her four children, Peter, Ellen, Ann and Michael. Carol volunteered at their schools, was involved in their scout troops, helped with homework, planned wonderful family vacations, and cooked homemade meals every day.
Carol and Herb retired to Bonita Bay in Florida, but home was always Waterloo.
They travelled extensively, treating their children to trips all over the world. Much of their summers were spent at their cabin on beautiful Ten Mile Lake in northern Minnesota.
Carol is preceded in death by her loving husband, Herb of 69 years, parents and sister.
She is survived by her four children, Peter (Jane) Williams, Ellen (Richard) Noyes, Ann (Kevin) Campion and Michael (Kate) Williams; ten grandchildren and one great- grandson.
The family requests no flowers or donations to be sent. In lieu, the family of Carol Boudreaux Williams will donate to the Waterloo Foundation in her name.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.