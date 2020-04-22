Carol J. Boudreaux Williams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1929-2020)

Beloved wife and mother, Carol Boudreaux Williams passed away of natural causes, April 22, 2020. She was 91 years old.

Carol Jean Boudreaux was born February 10th, 1929 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Julie and Louis Boudreaux. At age 13, her family moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa where Carol and her sister Patty would spend their childhood. They spent much of their time golfing and swimming and developing lifelong friendships.

But they always looked forward to the family’s annual trip back to New Orleans to visit relatives and beloved Godparents, and enjoying great New Orleans restaurants.

Carol attended Carlton College in Northfield, Minnesota, ultimately transferring to the University of Iowa where she joined the Sorority Pi Beta Phi. She then met a Fraternity man, Herbert Williams, also from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

They were married in 1951, before Herb was drafted in the Korean War. The newlyweds moved to Missouri where he was deployed and Carol worked as a speech therapist.

They returned to Iowa and started their life in Waterloo, Iowa. Carol became very involved in the community, a member and past president of PEO chapter Z and the Junior League of Waterloo.