Carol Ishman, 82, passed away while sleeping peacefully at her home October 28th, 2020. Carol was born in Waterloo, Iowa where she lived her entire life. Carol cofounded Waterloo Fire Extinguisher Company with her husband James Ishman which they operated for decades providing services to businesses throughout Black Hawk County. Carol was preceded in death by her husband James Ishman, her father Glenn Trask, mother Madeline Randall (nee Burright). Carol is survived by her brother Allen Trask, daughter Tanya Grittmann (Brian), son Scott Floyd (Karen), son Randall, Ransom, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Carol is also survived by her loved and self-adopted children; Michael, Lynn, and Carol Olson. In lieu of flowers, family recommends a donation the Black Hawk County Humane Society.