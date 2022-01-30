August 22, 1944-January 27, 2022

WATERLOO-Carol Ireta Brunson, 77 of Waterloo passed away on January 27, 2022. She was born on August 22, 1944 the daughter of Elmer and Edna (Lukes) Ames. On April 9, 1966, she married Dale A. Brunson in Waterloo. They were married until his death in 2011.

Carol worked as an ICU Tech at Allen Hospital for many years. She was also a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Carol enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, and most of all spending time with family. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Carol was a loving, caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.

Carol is survived by her two children; Greg (Steffanie) Brunson and Kristina (Lloyd) Beard; a brother, Donald Ames; 5 grandchildren, Daniel, Brandon and Kenny Beard and Hailey and Britley Brunson; and a sister-in-law, Mary Thompson. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale A. Brunson; sister, Beverly Bunn-Bowers; sister-in-laws, Peggy Ames and Donna Devoogd and brother-in-laws, Roy Brunson and Max Bowers.

Memorials may be directed to the family or Immanuel Lutheran Church. A visitation will be on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, with a funeral to follow. A luncheon will take place after the service with burial at the Garden of Memories Cemetery to follow the luncheon. The family would like to thank the Martin Center staff for everything they did for their mom. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.