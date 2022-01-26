June 12, 1941-January 22, 2022

REINBECK-Carol Graveman, 80, of Reinbeck, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at UnityPoint Health—St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Services for Carol will take place on Thursday, January 27 at 11:00 A.M. at the Reinbeck United Methodist Church, where she was an active member. She will be laid to rest at Reinbeck Cemetery. Visitation will take place Wednesday, January 26 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the church. Mitchell Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Carol and her family. Visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

Carol was born June 12, 1941 at home in Green, Iowa to parents Albert and Alice (Heinmiller) Boerschel. She grew up on the family farm near Charles City, attending country school. After her graduation from Waverly High School, she attended Iowa State Teacher’s College (UNI). She was united in marriage to Gene Graveman on June 18, 1961 in Waverly. Together they made their home in Reinbeck, where they raised their three children: Curtis “Curt” (Carol) Graveman of Reinbeck, Gary Graveman (Kelly) of St. Joseph, MO and Julie Flege (Randy) of Gladbrook. Her life was also blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carol worked seasonal jobs at the Reinbeck Canning Factory and Pioneer Hybrid. She then spent several years waitressing before taking a position at Parkview Manor Nursing Home, where she worked for 30 years before retiring.

In eternal life, she is reunited with her beloved husband, Gene; her parents and her sister, Shirley.