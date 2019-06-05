(1935-2019)
WATERLOO — Carol Jean Gibson Selby, 84, of Davenport, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 2, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
She was born on April 3, 1935, in Waterloo, daughter of William W. and Helen A. (Lewis) Gibson. She was formerly married to Charles Selby.
Carol graduated from West Waterloo High School and attended Grinnell College. She had worked part time for F. W. Woolworth Co. and Black’s Department Store and following college she was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. She later was employed by the Davenport Community School District, retiring as an administrative assistant after 31 years.
Carol was a member of the Iowa Society of Mayflower Descendants and the Davenport Area Retired School Personnel Association. She was a former member of DAR in Waterloo, DAEOP, NAEOP.
Survived by: two daughters, Deborah Eitel of Davenport and Leanne (Darryl) Buchholz of Bettendorf; a son, William Selby of Lawrenceville, Ga.; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Col. Richard C. Jones, USAF Ret., of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Virginia Jones; a grandson, Richie Eitel; and her ex-husband, Charles.
Services: visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport, with inurnment in Oakdale Cemetery.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be made to the Kings Harvest Animal Shelter or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com
Carol never knew a stranger. Annual fishing trips to Minnesota and family reunions were high on her priority list. Family meant a great deal to her. Visiting the farm as a child was a summer highlight. Her love for animals was shown with care and compassion through her cats and dogs.
