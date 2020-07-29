Carol F. Hoeweler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1939-2020)

REINBECK – Carol Faye Hoeweler, 81, of Waterloo died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Parkview Manor Care Center in Reinbeck.

She was born January 1, 1939 in Cedar Falls, daughter of Vernie and Hazel (Rogers) Rogers. She married Bernard Van Deest on June 14, 1957 in Cedar Falls and they later divorced. She married Harold Hoeweler on February 14, 1988 in Dubuque. He preceded her in death in 1994.

She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1957 and spent the majority of her life farming and raising her family. In 2009, she retired as a CNA in Dubuque.

Survived by: two daughters, Carla (Kevin) Leyen of Reinbeck and Colleen Starnes of Kyle, TX; six grandchildren: Hannah and Cameron Starnes, Audrey Leyen, Nicole (Andy) Knapp, Rachael (Shawn) Selmeski and Brooke (Tyler) Rice.

Preceded in death by: a son, Steven Van Deest; two brothers, Earl and Carl Rogers; two sisters, Jean Hill and Lola Van Heuvelen.

Services: 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 31st at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, with burial in Lincoln Township Cemetery, rural Grundy Center. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service. Please bring and wear a face mask and social distance.