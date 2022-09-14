September 9, 1931-September 2, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Carol Elizabeth (Howell) Farrell, 90, Cedar Falls, was called home by her Lord and Savior Friday, September 2, 2022 at MercyOne West Des Moines Medical Center.

Carol was born September 9, 1931 in Grinnell, Iowa to Emory and Florence (Sparks) Howell. After graduating from Cedar Falls High School in 1949, Carol married the love of her life Donald Farrell on December 15, 1950 at the Cedar Falls First United Methodist Church. They were blessed with four daughters: Rebecca, Laura, Elizabeth and Barbara. The couple celebrated 54 years together prior to Donald’s death on October 14, 2005.

Carol is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (Michael) Burns, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Laura (Micheal) Walton, Joice, Iowa; Elizabeth (Steven) Baumeister, Waukee, Iowa; and Barbara (Duayne) Shepard, Cedar Falls, Iowa. She was loved by her many grandchildren, Mason (Sarah) Walton, Thomas (Nicole) Burns, Sarah (Christopher) Valentine, Nicole (Andrew) Husske, Benjamin (Heather) Walton, Ashleigh (Phillip) Maddi, Jessica (Adam) Vaught, Scott and Noah Baumeister; Drew, Samuel, Alexander and Emma Shepard; step-grandchildren Heather (Kevin) Kiewiet, Evansdale, Iowa; and Shane (Tammy) Walton, Phenix City, Alabama; as well as 13 great-grandchildren and 5 step great-grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Emory and Florence; husband Donald; great-grandson Ian Husske; step-grandson Brent Walton; and siblings Ellen Hansen, Freda Hansen, Roy Howell, Iva Howell and Ardith Shull.

The funeral service for Carol will be at 10:30 am on Monday, September 19 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the time of service on Monday in the chapel. Carol will be laid to rest beside her husband, Donald, at Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a future charitable donation in Carol’s memory.