EVANSDALE-Carol Elaine Kuriger, 82, of Evansdale, died Sunday, Aug. 14 at UnityPoint Hospice.

She was born in Waterloo, 1940 to William and Luvella (Wilson) Storm. She married Paul Kuriger in Aug. of 1958 in Waterloo. He preceded her in death in 1986. She then shared her life with her Special Guy, Paul Hum since 1987.

Carol graduated from Finchford High School and was a homemaker for most of her life. She retired from Waterloo Community Schools where she had worked as a cook.

She loved meeting for brunch with friends at Jassie’s almost daily and their Wednesday night supper club at Perkins. Activities she loved included helping Paul with grilling competitions for Lynch BBQ , playing bingo at Clay County Fair, watching 4H competitions in Kansas, and many soccer, wrestling, basketball, and music events. And oh yes, the occasional trip to Vegas.

Survivors include: Paul Hum of Evansdale; her daughter, Kim (Scott) Raudabaugh of Grimes; two step-sons, Steve (Pam) Hum and Matt Hum (Teresa) both of Cedar Falls; a step-daughter, AnnJaneen (David) Jones of Abilene, Kansas; a daughter-in-law, Maureen Curran of Redwood City, Calif.; eight grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband, Paul; a son, Scott ; and one sister, Sarah-Faye Morgan.

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, Evansdale. Public visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time with lunch following services at the church.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials: directed to UnityPoint Hospice.

