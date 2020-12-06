Carol Elaine Heetland, age 56, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the daughter of Paul A. and Ann Gesina (Meester) Aswegen on June 10, 1964, Waterloo, Iowa. She received her education in Parkersburg and graduated from the Parkersburg High School in 1982. She attended Allen School of Nursing, Waterloo, Iowa, in 1985 and received her degree as a Registered Nurse.

In February of 1986, Carol was united in marriage with Dennis Heetland at Reformed Church of Stout, Stout, Iowa. The couple made their home in Ackley. To this union two sons were born Owen and Ian. The couple later divorced.

Carol started her nursing career at Ellsworth Hospital in Iowa Falls. She then worked at the Ackley Medical Center for 30 years where she developed many friendships with coworkers and patients. In 2002 she earned a Bachelor of Science Nursing Degree at Allen School of Nursing. Carol was the school nurse at Dike New Hartford Schools for 11 years and later also worked as a Teacher’s Associate Aide. In 2017 she moved to her present home in Parkersburg.