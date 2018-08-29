WATERLOO — Carol Esther Fox, 86, of Waterloo, died Friday, Aug. 24, at the home of her son in Waterloo.
She was born Dec. 25, 1931, in Pleasant Township, Union, at the family farm, daughter of Charles Milton Peterson and Bertha Leone Ellis Peterson. She married Lowell Ronald Fox on Sept. 26, 1951, in Atlantic.
Carol graduated from Murray High School in 1950. She worked many years for GTE as a chief operator. Carol and Lowell lived in Murray and Osceola and they farmed in the Murray area for many years. They moved to Indianola, where they lived for approximately 22 years before moving to Bridges Senior Living in Waterloo, where they were closer to their son. Carol moved in with her son the last three months of her life.
Survived by: two sons, David (Janie) Fox of Waterloo and John (Jeanie) Fox of Humeston; a grandson, Michael (Tiffany) Fox of Grimes; a granddaughter, Nicole Masters of Chariton; her great-grandsons, Lane and Levi Masters, Maverick Fox and Dawson Wiemann; a sister, Betty Crawford of Osceola; and many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a son, Donald Fay Fox; two brothers, David and Charles Peterson; a sister, Bertha Edwards and her parents.
Services: 11 a.m. today, Aug. 29, at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, preceded by an hour of visitation, with burial in the Murray Cemetery.
Memorials: may be directed to Unity Point Hospice in Waterloo or Parkinson’s research.
Condolences may be left at www.kalefuneralhome.com.
Carol and Lowell enjoyed square dancing. She enjoyed watching Lowell pitch horseshoes. Carol enjoyed going to craft shows with her sister, she enjoyed going on vacations with her son David and she loved playing cards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.