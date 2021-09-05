July 1, 1945-May 6, 2021

Carol Diane Willert,75, of Clearwater, FL, formally of Waterloo, died May 6, 2021 at Seasons Hospice Dunedin FL.

She was born July 1, 1945, in Lake Mills IA, daughter of Lewis and Amy Shelwick.

She married Edward Willert in 1964, they later divorced.

She was employed at Omega Cabinets until she retired.

Survived by her four daughters, Debbie (Tony) Heiple of Cape Coral, FL, Karla (Pat) McKilligan of Waterloo, IA, Teresa Moore (Bill) of Stout, IA, Staci (Greg) Damhorst of Iowa City, IA; 12 grandchildren, Ryan, Danny, David, Taylor, Macayla, Christian, Connor, Jade, Josie, Jordyn, Kylie and Brandon; 8 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Stella Severson and Shirley Windisch; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: three brothers, Leroy Shelwick, Sonny Johnson and Pete Shelwick; two sisters Sophie Stevens and Lu Haddeman.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 11, 12:00pm at Island Park Shelter 1 in Cedar Falls, IA.

She will be missed by all that loved her.