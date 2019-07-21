Carol D. Thielen

(1931-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Carol Dee (McCormick) Thielen, 88, died Wednesday, July 17, at Deery Suites at Western Home Communities of Cedar Falls.
She was born May 1, 1931, in Latimer, daughter of Manly James and Hazel Fae (Azeltine) McCormick. She married LaVerne Thielen on May 21, 1950, in Latimer.
She worked as a bookkeeper at the Cooperative of Hudson in their Cedar Falls branch. She taught Sunday school and preschool at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in addition to serving on the Altar Guild.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Steven (Linda) Thielen of Carmel, Ind., and Craig (Blair) Thielen of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Janae (Randy) Strabala of Nashua; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Chris) Eckerle, Katie (Conor) Kelly, Lindsey (Paul) Hasenjager, Quinn (Rebecca) Strabala, Keegan (Joe) Strabala-Bright and Colin Strabala; 10 great-grandchildren, Emma, Charlotte, Clare, Rory, Finn, Jack, Henry, Owen, Maeve and Einri; a brother, Robert (Lavonne) McCormick of Hampton; and three sisters, Cora Lee Thielen and Ellen Kay (George) Dirks, both of Hampton, and Linda Fae (Tracy) Hayward of Robins.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her granddaughter, Ashley Thielen; and a sister, Marilyn Miller.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls, with burial at the Hampton Cemetery in Hampton. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church for the Sunday school program or Altar Guild.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Carol loved children. She was big-hearted and always had time to listen to her children and great-grandchildren. Carol believed in the value of having the family share a meal together. She enjoyed flower gardening and followed all of the Iowa College teams but especially the UNI Panthers.
