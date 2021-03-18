CEDAR FALLS-Carol Catherine Fischels, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born January 20, 1933 in Hardin County, IA, the daughter of William and Elsie June (Lake) Neuenfeldt. Carol married Gordon Cuvelier on June 23, 1956 in Buckeye, IA, and they later divorced. She married Robert Fischels on November 7, 1986 in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on July 28, 2002. Carol was a graduate of Owasa High School and ISTC (UNI). She started her career as a teacher and then as a library aide for many years at the Waterloo Public Library, retiring in 1995.