WAVERLY — Carol Ann Bahr, 78, of Waverly, died Monday, Dec. 10, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo.
She was born July 22, 1940, daughter of Ernest and Edwina (Whitlow) Froehlich in Aberdeen, S.D. On Dec. 8, 1961, she married Gene H. Bahr in Waverly
Carol attended Aberdeen Schools and then Wartburg College in Waverly. She worked at Wartburg College for more than 50 years.
Survived by: her husband; a son, David J. Bahr of Waverly; two sisters, Janet (Ernest) Vielhaber of Rochester, Minn., and Lora (Will) Mathes of Keil, Wis.; special friends of 57 years, Susan and Beryl Jordan of Waverly; and two cousins, Barbara Whitlow of Minneapolis and Karalee (Robert) Bipes of Wisconsin.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: Carol’s body has been cremated, and there will be no visitation or services. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family of a special friend of the Bahrs who also is suffering from an illness, in care of the First National Bank in Waverly for the Carol Ann Bahr Memorial Fund.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Carol enjoyed gardening and reading books.
