Carol Ann Winters

July 29, 1946-October 7, 2022

JESUP-Carol Ann Winters, 76 years old of Jesup, IA, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at Unity Point – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup. Burial will be at Old Barclay Cemetery, rural Jesup. Visitations will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 pm, Tuesday at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic Church and to the Jesup Ambulance Service. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Carol was born July 29, 1946, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Andrew Chris Marcussen and Sarah Ann (Maher) Marcussen. She attended Waterloo schools and later finished her studies at Hawkeye Community College. On September 4, 1961, she was united in marriage to James Matthew Winters at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Evansdale, IA. The couple have been members of the Jesup Community for the past 45 years. Carol was a homemaker, but also worked various part time jobs including, Santa Claus Industries, Waterloo Clean Towel Service, East Towne Care Center and at the Jesup Community School lunchroom. She had also volunteered as a Cub Scout leader. Alongside her husband, Jim, of 61 years, Carol enjoyed spending time with her family at the river, playing board games, celebrating family traditions at holidays and caring for her beloved pets.

Carol is survived by her husband, James Winters of Jesup; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Sharon Winters of Jesup, Chris and Billie Winters of Fayette, IA; 5 grandchildren, Christopher (Amanda) Winters, Beau (Mary) Winters, Brock (Brenna Newbold) Winters, Bryce (Miranda Ebach) Winters, Allison (Evan Suckow) Winters; one great grandson, Theodore Winters; one sister, Janice (Jim) Schmit of Gilbertville, IA; and one sister-in-law, Elfriede “Friede” Marcussen of Harpers Ferry, IA. Her parents, one brother, Michael Marcussen and one nephew, Michael Marcussen, preceded her in death.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.