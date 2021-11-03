October 15, 1934-November 1, 2021

WATERLOO-Carol Ann Showalter, 87, of Waterloo, died Monday, November 1, at the Deery Suites at the Western Home Communities.

She born October 15, 1934, in Elma, the daughter of Henry “Heine” and Bernetta “Netty” Weber Rosonke. She married James Showalter on September 11, 1954 in Elma and he preceded her in death on May 9, 2006.

Carol was employed with the Waterloo School System until her retirement.

Survivors include: her children, Mary Jo (John Cavanaugh) Showalter of Rochester, MI, Cyndi Showalter, Randy (Julie) Showalter of Cedar Falls, Karen (Mark) George of Visalia, CA, Linda Summerhays of Waterloo, Andrew (Amanda Qualley) Showalter of Cedar Falls, and Mark (Karen) Showalter of Cedar Falls; 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; her brother, Ron (Kay) Rosonke of Peoria, AZ.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her daughter, Sandy Showalter; her grandson, Elijah “Eli” Showalter; her sister, Lois Showalter and her brothers, Don Rosonke and David Rosonke.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

