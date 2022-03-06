October 30, 1948-February 27, 2022
WATERLOO-Carol Ann Niday, 73, of Waterloo, died Sunday, February 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born October 30, 1948 in Cedar Rapids, daughter of Lyle and Hattie Vail Suits. She married Danny Niday on March 30, 1968 in Cedar Rapids.
Survivors include: her husband; a daughter, Sukie (Gary) Stagno of Manteca, California; a son, Jamie Niday of Copperopolis, California; two grandchildren, Brandon Teel and McKinsey Stagno; and two sisters, Linda Bascom of Utah and Janice Bascom of Center Point.
She is preceded in death by: her parents.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before services on Monday.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
