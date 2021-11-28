Carol Ann Hetrick
May 15, 1944-November 26, 2021
Carol Ann Hetrick, 77, of Waterloo, died Friday, November 26, 2021, at Rosewood Estate after a 7-year battle with glioblastoma. She was born May 15, 1944, in Waterloo the daughter of Charles and Maxine Palmer Mehlin. She was a 1962 graduate of Waterloo West High School, attended Pitzie's School of Beauty and studied Real Estate at Hawkeye Tech.
She married Thomas LeRoy Hetrick on July 21, 1968, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on April 13, 2016.
Carol was a Beautician in Waterloo for 6 years and a Paraeducator for the Waterloo Schools for 20 years.
Carol's greatest joy was being a mom. After retirement she enjoyed traveling, going to the casino and family gatherings.
Survived by: two daughters, Sherice (Brian) Ortman of Waterloo, Daena (Setnu Jenkins) Hetrick of Woodbury, MN; two sons, Steve (Ami) Hetrick of Cedar Falls, Jim (Kandi Bienfang) Lee of Clear Lake; nine grandchildren, Tamarik, Torian, Sharrell, Kennedy, Landry, Brenner, Myla, Dylen and Easton; and a brother, Gary Mehlin of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, Ronald Mehlin.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with a private inurnment at a later date in Garden of Memories Cemetery. A memorial visitation will be held one hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Carol's children would like to thank the staff of Cedar Valley Hospice and Rosewood Estate for the care and compassion given to their mom.
Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
