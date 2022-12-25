 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carol Ann Draper

Carol Ann Draper

November 26, 1941-December 19, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Carol Ann Draper, 81, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, December 19, 2022, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.

She was born in Independence, IA, on November 26, 1941, the daughter of William E. and Patricia (Hanna) Scott. She was raised by her grandparents, Harry and Maude Hanna. She graduated from Independence High School in 1960. She was employed by John Deere and retired in 1997. She married David A. Draper on January 6, 1990, at the United Methodist Church in Janesville, IA.

Her passions were quilting, entertaining friends and family, reading, and traveling.

She is survived by daughters, Melissa (Jeff) Osborne and Melinda Simon of Las Vegas, NV; one granddaughter; sister, Billie Jo Tonn of Independence; brothers, Harry (Connie) Scott of Independence and Steven (Patty) Scott of Fairbank; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Gracie Scott; and stepchildren, Heather (Amy) Draper and Tim (Missy) Draper.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; brother, Carlos Scott; sister, Nancy See; and brothers-in-law, Richard Tonn and Harvey See.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Interment at Washington Chapel Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

