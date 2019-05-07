{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Carol Ann Cooper of Cedar Falls died April 28, 2019, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo.

Carol was born on September 10, 1940, in Berkeley, California, to Joseph David and Nell Phyllis (Aiken) Cooper.

She received her Bachelor of Science from Oregon State University in 1961; her Master of Science from Smith College in 1966; and her Doctor of Education from the University of North Carolina Charlotte in 1975. After teaching at Southern Illinois University for five years, she joined the University of Northern Iowa faculty in 1972 until her retirement.

Among her many positions and awards, she was President of the American Association for Leisure and Recreation receiving its Award of Merit in 1988.

Carol is survived by her brother, the Honorable Jerome S. (Sherry) Cooper, of Portland, Oregon.

In the Cooper family tradition, no services will be held.

