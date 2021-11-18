January 3, 1946-November 16, 2021

WAVERLY-Carol Ann Bolton, 75, of Waverly, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Carol was born January 3, 1946, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Elizabeth (Siri) Cole. She attended and graduated from Orange Township-Waterloo High School. On September 5, 1964, she was united in marriage to Darrell Bolton at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. Carol worked for over 20 years in the maintenance department at Wartburg College, retiring in 2008. Darrell passed away in 2010 and Carol continued to live in Waverly and became a Bartels resident in 2019.

Carol was known to be a strong woman with a strong faith. She was a devout Catholic, attended daily mass and was one of the founders of the rosary group at St. Mary Catholic Church. She was a great cook and loved to go thrift shopping, especially at Trinkets and Togs in Waverly.

Carol is survived by her three children; Dion Bolton of Waverly, Jody Hundley of Center Point and Travis (Ellen) Bolton of Olathe, Kansas, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, one brother, Arnold (Ann) Cole of Readlyn, one sister, Mary (Larry) Dreeseman of Frederika. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Darrell, one brother, Jim Cole and one sister, Patricia Kleinschmidt.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father David Wathier officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, with the rosary being prayed at 5 p.m., at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to mass at the church on Monday. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187