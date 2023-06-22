August 11, 1943-June 18, 2023

JESUP–Carol A. Ratchford was called home to our Lord on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Born on August 11, 1943, to Robert and Clarice (Shook) Geltz. She married Lloyd C. Ratchford on January 28, 1961, in Independence, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Ranzinger. An infant daughter, Ann; a son, Gregory Ratchford; a daughter, Katherine Vu; and a great granddaughter, Ava Daniele Westphal.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd, of 62 years; daughters, Deborah (Chris) Shepard of Oelwein, IA, Valerie (Doug) Westphal of Fairbank, IA; a son Jeffory Ratchford of Manassas, VA; 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.

Carol was a devoted wife and totally dedicated to her children in all aspects of their lives.

Graveside services for immediate family will be held 10:30 a.m. – Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery, Jesup, IA. White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is assisting the family with arrangements.