Carol A. Niday

WATERLOO-Carol A. Niday, 73, of Waterloo, died Sunday, February 27, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, preceded by an hour of visitation. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.

