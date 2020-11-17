Carol A. Menken

Carol was born September 28, 1948 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Helmuth and Alice Janssen Mayer. She graduated from Dike High School and was a lifelong resident of Dike, IA. On March 18, 1967, she was united in marriage to Merlin D. Menken at Dike United Methodist Church where she was a member her entire life. Carol was active in the church and enjoyed using her gift of hospitality to make others feel welcome and cared for. Carol worked at the Cedar Falls Wal-Mart as the department manager of fabrics & crafts from their opening until her retirement 25 years later. An avid seamstress and lover of craft making, she loved sewing for others and coming up with handmade treasures to share.

Carol loved to be on the go and travel with her family, some of her favorite times were traveling up to Lake Winnibigoshish every year with the entire family. Her love for a good bargain meant she never passed by a Wal-Mart without stopping to check it out. She had a knack for engaging everyone in conversation which ultimately became an opportunity for her to brag on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved her family deeply and was always looking for ways to bring them together and make memories. She began preparing for the family Christmas 364 days before it arrived, scheming ways to fill the 4 foot stockings she handmade each member of the family and coming up with scavenger hunts for clues to find gifts and other games to make the family gift opening time memorable.