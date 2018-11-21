WATERLOO — Carol Ann Harris, 67, Waterloo, died Monday, Nov. 19, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born May 21, 1951, in Detroit, Mich., daughter of Raymond and Marlene Latronica Hayes. She married Ricky L. Harris on Aug. 16, 1969, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Carol graduated from Waterloo East High in 1969 and graduated from UNI with a degree in early childhood education in 1991. She taught at St. Mary’s Catholic School for 12 years and then eight years for the Waterloo Community Schools.
Survived by: her husband; four children, Kris (Dorsie) Harris Cooper of Evansdale, Kelly (Matt) Steimel of Hudson, Drew (Sara) Harris of Waverly and Kate (Seth) Wortinger of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren, Whitney, Jaylin, Jaxson, Emilee, Dylan, Joel, Graci, Grady, Carmen and Max; four great-grandchildren, Keeron, Delana, Maleek and Brailyn; a brother, Patrick (Tammy) Hayes of Waterloo; her mother, Marlene Prinzivalli of Mount Clemens, Mich.; and her best friend, Barbara Marie.
Preceded in death by: her father; and a brother, Greg Hayes.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with visitation from 9 a.m. until services.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
At the age of 36 she decided to pursue her dream of going to college and graduated at the top of her class.
