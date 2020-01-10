Carol A. Goodrich
WATERLOO — Carol Ann Goodrich, 70, of Hayward, Wis., died Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Hayward.

She was born Aug. 13, 1949, in Waterloo, daughter of Clyde and Marcella Miller Sink. She married Robert G. “Bob” Goodrich on May 24, 1985, in Waterloo.

Carol graduated from Columbus High School and was employed with Covenant Medical Center in housekeeping, ambulatory surgery and dialysis, retiring in July 2009.

Survivors: her husband; two sons, Joshua and Zachary Junge, both of Waterloo; a stepson, Brandon Goodrich; four grandchildren; a great-grandchild; three brothers, David Sink of Waterloo, Tom (Karen) Sink of Cedar Falls, and Joe (Mary) Sink of Raymond; five sisters, Susan (Dave) Douglas of Bella Vista, Ark., Kathy (Ray) Moore and Barb (Jim) Burns, both of Waterloo, Betsy (Dan) McDougall of Dunkerton, Jody (Jim) Sessions of Yuma, Ariz.; a sister-in-law, Vicki Sink of Cedar Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: one son, Beau Daniel Junge; two brothers, Jim Sink and Dan Sink; and a sister-in-law, Linda Sink.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Jan. 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, continuing for one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

