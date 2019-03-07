Carol A. Dake

(1943-2019)
HUIDSON -- Carol Ann Dake, 75, of Hudson, died Feb. 18 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born July 19, 1943, in Buckingham, daughter of Earnest and Laura Thierer. She married Gary Dake on March 8, 1968, in Dysart.
Survived by: her husband; three sons, Robert of Hudson, Craig of Las Vegas, and Jeff of Waterloo; a daugther, Tammy (Matt) Hamilton of Grundy Center; two grandchildren, Bradley Dake and Jennavieve Dake; two stepgrandchildren, Miles Hamilton and Connor Hamilton; a great-granddaughter, Charli Dake; a brother, Bob (Judy) Thierer of Huntley, Ill., a sister Phyllis Schneiders of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and two brothers Dale Thierer and Earl Thierer.
Services: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
