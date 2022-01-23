April 1, 1945-January 5, 2022

Carol A. Armenti of Boynton Beach, Florida passed away January 5, 2022 at the age of 76, after a brave journey through late stage Alzheimer’s disease, Abdominal Infection and Covid 19. The oldest of two, Carol was born in Waterloo, Iowa on April 1, 1945 to Joseph and Velma Reuter. She was a graduate of Columbus High School and attended the University of Northern Iowa, and at the age of 19, she married her high school crush, Richard C. Armenti.

Carol was a devoted wife and mother and moved from Iowa to Florida with her husband and two young children in 1974. She happily balanced family life and over the course of thirty years, she worked as a home decorator, banker and retail fashion specialist. Her true passion though, was art and she expressed herself through painting, sketching, crochet, miniature creations and collections while always maintaining a flare for fashion. Her quiet sense of humor, great listening ear and strong moral character made her a true lady of grace.

She leaves behind her adoring husband of 57 years, Richard C. Armenti Sr.; son Richard C. Armenti Jr., his wife Elana and granddaughter Nicole; daughter Bobbi Jean, her husband Stephen and grandson Joseph; her brother Joseph Reuter and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1:30 pm at Taylor Modeen Funeral Home at 250 Center Street in Jupiter, Florida. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com. The family suggests memorial contributions in her honor be sent to a charity of your choice.