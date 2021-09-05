September 9, 1924-September 2, 2021
WATERLOO-Carmen R. Tomkins, 96, of Waterloo, died on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village. She was born on September 9, 1924 in Hazleton, to Leonard and Martha Gerstenberger Brown. Carmen graduated from Hazleton High School in 1942, then obtained her teaching certificate from Upper Iowa University in Fayette.
Carmen married Robert “Bob” J. Tomkins in May 1946; he died May 7, 1989. She taught country school in Hazleton for three years. After she married, Carmen worked part-time for Black’s Department Store in Waterloo for many years beginning in the coffee shop and then worked in other departments, including the mailroom. Later, she worked for a few years at Wilharm Shoes. Carmen was a member of Black’s Department Store Retirees Club. After Bob’s death, she attended support groups through Cedar Valley Hospice which produced many lasting friendships. In their younger years, Carmen and Bob enjoyed bowling in leagues. She also loved traveling and made it to all 50 states as well as several cruises and a trip to Europe with Len and Edith.
She is survived by sons, Leonard “Len” (wife Edith) of Waterloo and James “Jim” of Albuquerque‚ NM; 4 grandsons, Mark (wife Jennifer), Palatine, IL, Brian (wife Donna), Brownsburg, IN, Steven (wife Archana), Hershey, PA, and Dean (wife Anastasia) Tomkins-Searcy, Vermillion, SD; 8 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Adam, Brooke, Dayna, Rohan, Jack, Colton and Ashtyn. Carmen is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Lucille Stupp.
Memorial services at a later date. Memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
