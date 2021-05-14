WATERLOO-Carmen R. Quigley, 77, of Waterloo, died on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from lung cancer. Carmen was born on November 14, 1943 in Oelwein, daughter of Harry and Irene (Franck) Wilson. She attended high school in Oelwein. Carmen married Lyle Schumann in 1970; they later divorced. She married Patrick Quigley on July 24, 1994 in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on April 5, 2010. Over the years, she had been the owner and operator of Jerome’s Bakery, tended bar at the Jet Tavern & Moose Lodge, worked at Hinson’s Manufacturing, and retired in 1999 from Aramark. Carmen was known for her feisty personality and for speaking her mind. Everyone loved Carmen because of her great humor, courage, care for others, and loveable, sassy personality. She was the anchor of her family and loved everyone unconditionally. If you were lucky enough to be part of her life, she considered you family. She had a zest for life and loved her family deeply. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, crocheting, camping, card games, bowling and visiting parks to watch wildlife. Carmen was a fantastic cook. Survived by 4 sons, Steve (Kris) Wilson of Waterloo, Moe (Krystal) Johnson of Charles City, Shawn (Ellen) Wilson of Madison, AL & Dwain (Geannie) Schumann of Humboldt; daughter, Lisa (Tony) Smith of Waterloo; 16 grandchildren, Kayla, David, Garald, Brandy, Jesse, Jared J., Jared W., Alex, Brette, Blake, Brittany, Malea, Anissa, Stephen, Amber and Calob; 28 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 4 brothers, Jim (Bonnie) Wilson of Waterloo, Mark (Michelle) Wilson of Evansdale, Bruce (Nadine) Wilson of Denver and Randy (Julie) Wilson of Owattonna, MN; 2 sisters, Faye (Matt) Dostart of Waterloo & JoEllen (Denny) Ungs of Fredericksburg; and step-children, Rick (Connie) Quigley of Marysville, CA & Shelly (Ron) Cornwell of Waterloo. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pat; grandson, Josh Hovenga; brothers, Wayne, Jerry and Ronald Wilson (in infancy); sisters, Virginia Wilson, Susan Bebee, Barbara Gilson, & Sharon Wilson (in infancy). Memorials may be directed to the family.