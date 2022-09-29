March 6, 1940-September 25, 2022

WATERLOO-Carmen Martha Morote Ives, 82, of Waterloo, died Sunday, September 25, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

She was born March 6, 1940, in Lima, Peru. She was the youngest of five children of David and Lelia Rebolledo Morote. She met James Richard Ives (deceased) of Waterloo while volunteering in a poor village in the Andes Mountains, and after they married in Lima they moved back to Waterloo. She started and operated a successful local catering business, Creative Catering, for many years until her retirement. She was a long-time member of St. Edward Catholic Church and greatly enjoyed volunteering, cooking, baking, and making people laugh and smile.

Survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law Anthony and Shan Lee Ives of Taipei, Taiwan; two grandchildren Andreas and Nico; one brother Herbert Morote of Madrid, Spain; and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Preceded in death by: her husband James Richard Ives; and two sisters and one brother.

Service in English: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, at St. Edward Catholic Church with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church. To view the live-stream of the funeral, go to the parish website, sted.org and click on the red YouTube symbol on the right top of the home page.

Service in Spanish: 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 7, at Queen of Peace Parish with a light reception after at the church. To view the live-stream of the funeral, go to the parish website, queenofpeaceparish.net.

Memorials: may be directed to the Social Concerns Committee of St. Edward Catholic Church.