WATERLOO -- Carmen Bianca Hellenschmidt, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, July 31, in Hubbard.
She was born March 7, 1930, at the family farm near Cylinder, daughter of Laurenetta and William Miller.
Carmen went to Emmetsburg Teachers College and then the University of Northern Iowa. She worked as a teacher and grade-school librarian, retiring from the Waterloo Public Schools.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Survived by: her children, Craig Bell (Sharon) of Iowa Falls, Corey Bell (Becky) of Glenpool, Okla., and Laura Beckwith (Kenneth) of Columbus, Ohio; two stepsons, Mark (Glee) Hellenschmidt of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Paul (Marcia) Hellenschmidt of Boone; grandchildren, Nicole (Shawn) Benso, Carmen (Brandon) Brashier, Mariah Bell, Bianca (Levi) Webber, Olivia Beckwith, Eleanor Beckwith, Allison Bell, Louisa Beckwith, Caleb Bell, and Rosalyn Beckwith; stepgrandchildren, Blake and Holly Hellenschmidt; and great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Bella Benso, Izabelle and Jackson Bowers, and Nora Bell Webber.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two sisters, Cordelia Zinnel and Alvina Siemer; husbands Richard Bell and Roger Hellenschmidt; two sons, Curt and Colin; a stepdaughter, Jan Seller; two grandsons, Zachariah and Ian Bell; and a stepgrandson, Erich Hellenschmidt.
Private graveside memorial service: is planned at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Fairville.
Memorials: may be given to the National Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601.
Carmen was an avid bridge player and reader. She said she mostly enjoyed just being with her family. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff at the Hubbard Care Center.
