Carmen DeVoe

(1955-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Carmen Mary DeVoe, 64, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, July 12, at MercyOne Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.
She was born June 14, 1955 in Jamestown, N.D., daughter of Loren and Margaret Peters. Carmen married John DeVoe on Jan. 22, 1977, in Bettendorf. She was a 1973 graduate of Bettendorf High School and earned her B.A. in elementary education in 1977 and her M.S. in mathematics from the University of Northern Iowa.
Carmen taught at St. Edward Catholic School for 37 years. She was involved in starting many programs at the school including “Invention Convention,” and received sponsorship from both NASA and NOAA to set up an official weather recording station at St. Ed’s.
Survivors: her husband; her mother of Bettendorf; a sister, Sandra (Dan) Weigel, of Richland, Mich.; two brothers, Michael (Loretta) Peters of Santa Clara, Calif., and David (Elizabeth) Peters of Bettendorf; nine nieces and nephews; her mother-in-law, Nita DeVoe of Cedar Falls, and a sister-in-law, Jill (Gerry) Bruess of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her father; a sister, Teresa Fleming; and her father-in-law, Robert DeVoe.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday July 17, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Visitation is for one hour before service at the church. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls is assisting the family.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Susan G. Komen or the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
A special thanks to the devoted friends that gave their support and love to Carmen during the final part of her journey. Carmen and her loved ones were all touched by the care that she received at MercyOne Hospital and Cancer Center. It was truly above and beyond.
