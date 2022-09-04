Carmen D. Condon

April 15, 1928-September 1, 2022

Carmen D. Condon, 94, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Sept. 1, at Bickford Cottages, Cedar Falls.

She was born April 15, 1928, in Protivin, daughter of Benjamin and Regina Zahasky Lukes. She married Eugene F. “Gene” Condon on Nov. 27, 1948, in Protivin. He preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 2000.

Carmen was employed with Sears as the supervisor of the Maintenance Agreements department, retiring in 1990.

She is survived by: two sons, Kelly (Sue) of Elgin, Iowa, and Doug (Dea) of Bloomington, Minn.; two daughters, Debbie (Walt) Broten of Waterloo and Robin (Erick) Lukes of Bloomington, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Ben (Carrie), Luke (Cassie), Erin (Cory), Jake (Sarah), Josh (Christina), Brasil (Alex) and Javier (Ebonee); three great grandchildren, Dakota, Beau and Charlotte.

Preceded in death by: her husband; three siblings, Elias “Les”, Celeste “C.J.” and Bernadette “Bernie” Oshel, and two in infancy.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with a private family burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be for one hour before the service. With respect to the family, masks are preferred, but not mandatory.

A live stream of the service will be available on the Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Facebook page. A link to the stream can be found under Carmen’s obituary at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Bickford Cottages and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion shown to their mother.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Food Bank, Catholic Worker House or St. Croix Hospice.

