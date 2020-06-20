Carma Hardy

(1978-2020)
SHELL ROCK — Carma Christine Hardy, 41, of Shell Rock, died Wednesday, June 17, at Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born Aug. 19, 1978, in Waterloo, daughter of Thomas and Anita (Jesse) Hardy. She attended River Hills School in Cedar Falls from 1981 until graduating in 1998. She also attended the day program at North Star for several years.
Survivors: her parents of Shell Rock; and three brothers, Todd (Ronda) Hardy of Shell Rock, Roy Hardy of Waverly, and Joel (Nicole) Hardy of Clarksville.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Eric Hardy; two sisters, Tammy and Janet Hardy; and grandparents, Harold (Vae) Hardy and Arnold (Hildegard) Jesse and nephew, Kyle Hardy.
Services: Family visitation is 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Graveside services will follow at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Shell Rock, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials to Iowa Donor Network, Attn: Laura Iosbaker, 550 Madison Ave., North Liberty, IA 52317.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
She enjoyed listening to music and going for rides in the truck. Carma didn’t touch many lives with her words — she had no words. But she touched so many lives with her heart, her innocence and her purity. Carma is an organ donor through Iowa Donor Network.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.