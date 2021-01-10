Carlos (Chuck) A. Gomez

Chuck graduated from Concordia University in St, Paul, Minn. with a B.S. in Education. He then received his M.Ed from Concordia University in Seward, Neb. He was most recently employed by Immanuel Lutheran School as a teacher/administrator. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, American Legion, Vietnam Vets of America, and V.F.W. He served our country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in various activities. He also enjoyed watching all Kansas City Chiefs and Royals games and spending time with his wife. He participated in the Honor Flight in 2017.