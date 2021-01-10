June 1, 1948-January 5, 2020
Carlos (Chuck) A. Gomez, 72, of Waterloo, formerly of Readlyn, died Tuesday, January 5, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born June 1, 1948, in Kansas City, Mo., son of Salvador and Emma Garza Jimenez Gomez. He married Linda Poock November 24, 1973, in Kansas City, Mo.
Chuck graduated from Concordia University in St, Paul, Minn. with a B.S. in Education. He then received his M.Ed from Concordia University in Seward, Neb. He was most recently employed by Immanuel Lutheran School as a teacher/administrator. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, American Legion, Vietnam Vets of America, and V.F.W. He served our country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in various activities. He also enjoyed watching all Kansas City Chiefs and Royals games and spending time with his wife. He participated in the Honor Flight in 2017.
Survived by: his wife, Linda of Waterloo; three sons, Jason (Stephanie) Gomez of Waterloo, Nicholas (David) Gomez of Urbandale, and Jeremy (Jennifer) Gomez of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren, Jordyn, Jalynn, Jaryn, Jayna, Jacy, Kaden, Carter, and Cason Gomez; a brother Victor (Alicia) Gomez of Olathe, Kan; and a sister, Natalia (Bruce) Bottini of Morgantown, W. Va..
Preceded in death by: his parents; triplet sons, Nicholas, Jarod, and Michael; a brother Daniel Gomez; a sister, Leticia Gomez; and stepmother, Lulu Gomez.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, where full military rites will be performed by the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 along with the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation will be 4-7:00 p.m. Monday, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and for an hour before the service at the church. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral, a mask will be required. Per Chuck’s request, we ask that you wear either Kansas City Chiefs or Royals attire or simply red and blue.
Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Vietnam Vets of America.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
