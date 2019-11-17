Carl W. Belz

(1934-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Carl Walter Belz, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Nov. 14, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
He was born July 2, 1934, in Dubuque, son of Paul Walter and Anna Marie (Baumgartner) Belz. He married Christine Ridder on Nov. 5, 1958, in Austin, Minn.
He graduated from Cedar Falls High School and was employed with Waterloo Industries for 35 years, retiring in 1996.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Kevin (Barb) Belz of Aplington and Timothy (Tonya) Belz of Washburn; five grandchildren, Tatyana, Jordean, Kayla, Jeremy and Ben; and five great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: a son, Steven Carl Belz; and a sister, Pauline Wilderbuer.
Private graveside services: will occur in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
