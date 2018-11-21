WATERLOO — Carl Laverne Schwake, 69, of Marion, formerly of Independence and Waterloo, died Saturday, Nov. 17, at The Villages of Marion in Marion.
He was born Aug. 24, 1949, in Independence, son of Emil and Inez (Rider) Schwake. He married his wife, Doralee; she preceded him in death May 26, 2017.
Carl graduated from Independence High School in 1967 and later Hawkeye Tech. He worked at John Deere in Waterloo, retiring after 31 years. He also was an auto body mechanic, teacher’s assistant at Hawkeye Tech and owned his own businesses in carpentry, woodworking and saw sharpening.
He was a member of the UAW Local 838.
Survived by: his children, Jeremy “JJ” (Sara Bush) of Atkins, Justin (Elizabeth Brinza) of Eagle Grove and Christal (Scott) Wing of Robin; four grandchildren, Emma and Ethan Schwake, Savannah and Ciera Wing; and a sister, JoAnne Bantz of Fairbank.
Preceded in death by: his wife; two children in infancy, Christopher and Tiffanie; a sister, Betty Neely; two brothers, Paul and Robert Schwake; and his parents.
Services: noon Saturday, Nov. 24, at Geilenfeld Funeral Home, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial fund: has been established by the family.
Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.
When he wasn’t working, Carl enjoyed fishing, billiards, pitching horseshoes and building custom furniture for his family. He lived, worked and took great pride in providing for his family.
